SERC wins Emergency Preparedness Award

The Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) was one of three entities honoured by the province of Manitoba, accepting a Manitoba Community Emergency Preparedness Award.

In an announcement April 12, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the municipalities of Cartier and Hanover, the Municipality of Louise and SERC received the awards which recognize communities with programs meeting or exceeding recognized national and international standards for emergency preparedness.

“While emergency preparedness is the responsibility of individual citizens, the private sector and all levels of government, municipalities form the foundation of effective emergency management,” he said. “These recipients have shown excellence in developing and maintaining their programs.”

Darin Driedger recently took over the position as Emergency Coordinator of SERC, but has been involved for almost a decade.

He said the award is a testament to the hard work put in by previous coordinator, and now deputy coordinator Chris Kalansky, who’s spent a decade building and refining emergency preparedness in Winkler, Morden and the R.M. of Stanley, the three municipalities covered by SERC.

“I think he’s done a lot for this community and for our group of volunteers here, building up our emergency preparedness program here to the point where we’re considered as one of the benchmarks,” Driedger said.

Maintaining the plan takes work. “Every year the plan has to be maintained and passed by councils of all three communities,” he said. “The province also does require us to do ongoing exercises, testing our plan, testing our operation.

In the last three years, four large scale exercises have taken place as mock disasters.

Driedger said they also do table top exercises which also involve a mock disaster which is played out as if it’s real.

Since SERC was created, there has been no disaster which called on their talents.

“A lot of the work we put in every year, thankfully we’ve never had to use and I guess this is a good way to be acknowledged for that work without having to actually experience a type of disaster emergency,” Driedger said.

“At the end of the day we work, we prepare for the worst, hoping it never happens.”