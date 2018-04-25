Test your home for radon - for free

Now is the perfect time to check your house for high levels of radon.

South Central Cancer Resource and Polar Plumbing and Heating are partnering in the month of May to test for radon.

“South Central is all about awareness and reaching out to our public,” SCCR administrative coordinator Tracy Peters said. “I reached out to [Polar Plumbing] and said ‘We really need to figure out what radon is doing.”

The two organizations are working together to provide a free digital radon test for interested homeowners in May.

SCCR used to run a program that require homeowners to buy their own testing kit and be reimbursed for the cost later, but Peters said not a lot of people wanted to go to that length. “If we can just get in there and show them what is in their homes, then maybe we can make a difference and spread more awareness that way,” Peters said.

Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the ground. The gas works it way through the ground and can make its way into a home through various means, including cracks and drain tile.

Polar Plumbing owner Gord Titchkosky said Manitoba is the second worst province for finding radon in homes. “Southern Manitoba is really bad,” he said. “It’s quite common but the only way to know is to test. It can vary from house to house right beside each other, where one might have it and one might not.”

“The main known problem with radon is that the breakdown of radon in your lungs can cause damage which can result in lung cancer,” he added.

As radon often enters a house due to pressure differential, heating season can be the worst time to get radon. Despite the weather starting to warm up, Titchkosky said, radon can still enter.

Once radon has been detected, Titchkosky said there a few ways to deal with it. “It starts with finding the main entry points and doing as much sealing up as we can,” he said. “Then [we] look at trying to do sub-slab depressurization, which means we’re trying to create a negative pressure underneath the house and prevent that gas from getting into the house.”

Titchkosky said radon levels have seemed to increase, but that could just be due to awareness. “Now we’re more aware and we’re testing for it, we’ve become aware of the levels of it,” he said. “The reality is that it’s likely always been there and we’re just able to find that now and treat it.”

Peters said SCCR and Polar Plumbing are hoping to spread awareness. “Every single plumbing and heating place is looking at getting their certificate,” she said. “The public needs to have that light bulb moment. If all these people are getting their certificate it’s because we have a major problem here and we really need to be on top of it.”

Anyone interested in getting a free radon check can call Polar Plumbing in Winkler at (204) 325-2267 and be sure to mention the promotion with SCCR.