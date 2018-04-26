Beef for the Build raffle a success

WINKLER -

Throughout the past few months the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre held its first ever raffle, Beef for the Build. Raising over $2,500 for the 2018 Capital Project, it moves the Centre closer towards the $90,000 goal.

Linda Marek, Executive Director was pleased with the outcome.

“We are really happy with the results of the raffle,” she said.

“From the generous donation of grass-fed, inspected ground beef, to the donation of printed tickets, to the support of all those who purchased tickets, to handing out 11 prizes. It feels great to know there was such wide community support.“

Marek there was lots of ground beef available. “The prizes ranged from 15 up to 90 pounds, everyone was very happy to receive their phone call about winning! Of course, Bob Billing was thrilled to know he won the grand prize.“

Names were drawn at the Pregnancy Care Centre Annual Banquet in March and all the beef has since been distributed.

Capital Project

The capital project includes both the Winkler and Morden locations. Specifically, finishing touches to the new Winkler location (as of November 2017), along with relocating and renovating a space in Morden. These newly acquired spaces are substantially larger and allow the Centre to develop and expand programming while better meeting the needs of clients.

Marek said the changes were required.

“Relocating to a larger space in Morden is absolutely necessary and it needs to happen as soon as possible,” she said. “We have had increasing client numbers, more people reaching out for help, so now is the time to move forward.”

This relocation helps Pregnancy Care achieve it’s goals of:

Empowering women in their pregnancy decisions – whether its planned, unexpected or unexpectedly complicated

Equipping men and women for the parenting adventures to come – we want parents and families to be safe, healthy, nurturing and stable

Extending healing to anyone impacted by grief at the loss of a little one – miscarriage, infant loss, abortion

Engaging in real life choices and struggles - sometimes relationships and circumstances can get complicated

Encouraging a culture of life – everyone has value and is worthy of care and respect when reaching out for help

So far the Pregnancy Care Centre has raised over $20,000 and is looking to the community to help move the project forward.

Marek commented, “It is an exciting time, a lot of change for us this year. We did not plan on two relocations so close together, but with providing supports in both Winkler and Morden we needed to make decisions as opportunities presented. We believe these expansion projects are crucial for meeting the needs of our community, as well as allowing for future growth.”

Marek added, “We have new clients in regularly, needing a pregnancy test or help with parenting, or looking for healing from their past. It’s important that we have the right spaces to provide these necessary supports in the community.”

How you can make a

difference

Make a special contribution marked “Capital” on your cheque.

All donations will receive a charitable tax receipt.

Please mail your cheque to:

PVPCC

Box 2504

Winkler, MB R6W4C2

Or, online giving at pvpcc.com