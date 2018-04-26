Eat chili for the arts (and keep the bowl)

MORDEN -

A unique annual fundraiser is back as the Pembina Hills Arts Council prepares to host the Chili Bowl Fundraiser, Saturday May 5 at 6 p.m.

The event gives people the opportunity to enjoy a great meal, soak in local entertainment and go home with the bowl when it’s concluded.

Organizer Tricia Dyck warns that it is a popular event and people would do well to plan ahead.

“People should buy tickets ahead of time because we do have a limited number of tickets and seating available,” she said.

Dyck said funds are put to good use.

“It’s a way we can continue offering the programs and services that we do for the community,” she said.

The experience is enough to make an enjoyable evening.

“People get to come in and have an evening of entertainment and chili, and along with that comes bread and dessert, and we’re also having tortilla chips and salsa because we’re having a Cinco De Mayo theme,” she said. “We’re going to have live entertainment by Joel and Erin Klassen.”

There’s a twist to this fundraiser that makes it unique.

“One of the best parts of the evening is that we have local potters who have donated chili bowls just for this event so people get here and they get to pick their own unique artisan crafted chili bowl to take home with them,” she said.

Many attendees come back year after year.

“There are people who are collecting the chili bowls every year,” she explained. “They’re uniquely hand crafted, one of a kind, plus you get all the fun and the entertainment of the evening too.”

Dyck said they couldn’t host the evening without some important sponsors, who this year include Thousand Hills Ranch, Legends Bakery, Co-op, Giant Tiger and Loaf and Ladle.

“It’s quite important,” she said of the fundraiser. “All of the proceeds goes back into being able to offer a variety of art programs and cultural events for the community for the year.”

Tickets for the May 5 event, can be purchased by calling or visiting the Pembina Hills Art Gallery in Morden.