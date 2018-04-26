Fiddle Fest to honour four inductees

This year’s Carman Fiddle Fest is set to start toes tapping on Sunday, April 29.

The event will take place at the Carman Community Hall, with afternoon dancing, music by the various inductees and their accompanists from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and then a supper catered by Chicken Chef for $10 per person.

Four people will be inducted into the Fiddle Wall of Fame in a ceremony at 6:00 p.m., followed by more dancing from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

This year’s inductees include John Stovin in the Fiddler/Performer category (posthumously), Randy Weslak in the Fiddler/Performer category, James Flett in the Accompanist category and Cameron Baggins in the Builder/Promoter category.

Admission at the door is $13.00 per person.

