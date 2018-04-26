Join Team Pembina Valley 2018

MORDEN -

There’s still time to register to become part of Team Pembina Valley 2018 for the Manitoba 55 Plus Games.

The MB 55 Plus Games are the only on-going multi-sport event for older adults in the province. “You’re never too old to have fun at the Games,” Pembina Valley Games Rep Lois Dudgeon said in a press release.

The 36th MB 55 Plus Games are being held in Glenboro June 12-14. Dudgeon is recruiting anyone and everyone who’s interested in joining the “Team PV 2018” to represent the Pembina Valley region at the provincial games.

The 55 Plus Games really do have something for everyone 55+ and include most activities found in 55+ Centres across MB and more: predicted walk/run, 5-pin bowling, golf, floor curling & shuffle, scrabble, slo-pitch, snooker, swimming, track, etc. - for a total of 24 events. New to the games in 2013 was the ever growing pickle ball. Most events are open, so you simply register for your event.

These Games are all about fun, fitness & friendship. By participating in the Games, you’re not only getting active, you’re staying active long after the Games are over. It’s also about being part of the fun and making new friends for life. Not to mention renewing the many friendships from Games past.

Team Pembina Valley has remained constant at 100+ the past few years and newcomers are always welcome. Dudgeon is hoping to see 100+ coming back for more “fun & games” again this year. The town of Glenboro will be hosting the Games for the first time!

Dudgeon advises if you’re 55+ by the end of 2018, you’re eligible to participate. If you’re a newcomer to the Games, you can contact Lois at 204-822-6207 for more information. You can also find more details online at www.alcoamb.org.

The registration deadline for all events is May 11, 2018.