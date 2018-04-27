We are listening

MORRIS -

As an elected official I always enjoy hearing from my fellow Manitobans on issues that matter to them. Representing the interests of my constituents is a responsibility I take very seriously, and in order to do it well, it is essential that I both listen, and communicate. Unlike the previous government, we are committed to listening to Manitobans. That is why I would like to take this opportunity to discuss a recent development at the Manitoba Legislature.

As you may know, during this current session the Manitoba Government introduced Bill 8, the Government Notices Modernization Act. This bill removed the requirement for the Manitoba government to post public notices in print newspapers. Instead, the Manitoba government would be required to post these same notices online in the Manitoba Gazette where they can be accessed free of charge. The reasoning for these proposed changes was to modernize Manitoba government notices by moving them online, which would: bring us in line with all other provinces in Canada; make government notices more accessible to the public; eliminate the fees associated with the Manitoba Gazette; and maximize government transparency.

Since the introduction of Bill 8, we have conducted extensive consultations with Manitobans across the province. While we have received substantial support for the stated goals of the bill, many people have voiced concerns over its implementation, forcing us to reconsider whether the bill is right for Manitoba in its current form. After careful consideration, we have determined that the proposed changes contained in the bill would create undue barriers in accessing government notices for some Manitobans. At the same time, Bill 8 in its current form would make it difficult for Manitobans who lack internet access to stay up-to-date on the important information contained within these notices. While access to the internet is readily available in many parts of the province, there are still areas in Manitoba that lack the infrastructure necessary to provide citizens with reliable uninterrupted internet access.

Accordingly, we have decided not to move forward with most of the changes proposed in the Government Notices Modernization Act. For example, we have decided to hold off on ending the requirement of the Manitoba government to post notices in print newspapers. This will ensure that Manitobans continue to have equitable access to information we release through the publication of notices in local newspapers. As elected officials, we are accountable to the people and we are delighted that Manitobans made their voices heard on this issue.

Furthermore, in the interest of ensuring equitable access to the information contained in Manitoba government notices, we will be removing the subscription fees to the Manitoba Gazette. Instead, the Gazette will be offered online and be free to access for all Manitobans allowing for 24/7 access to information. Having heard the concerns of Manitobans about equitable access to information, we have determined that government notices should be available to all citizens. I am proud to say that we have consulted with, listened to, and engaged with citizens across the province and have adapted our legislative agenda accordingly.

I welcome your comments and feedback and can be reached at info@shannonmartin.ca or 204-736-3610.

Shannon Martin is the MLA for the Morris Consituency.

