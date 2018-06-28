Knox brothers honoured for years of volunteerism

Before the rodeo can happen, hours and hours of work are required.

For Huntley and Jim Knox, those hours are immeasurable.

The Knox brothers were presented with honourary lifetime memberships to the Manitoba Agricultural Society in November.

They were recognized at the start of the Heartland Rodeo at the Miami Fair and Rodeo Saturday, June 23.

“We’re very pleased to be able to honour them,” said Jan Moody, secretary and treasurer of the Miami Agricultural Society.

“Manitoba is known for our volunteerism, and Miami is an excellent example of that,” said Blaine Pedersen, MLA for Midland.

Pedersen presented the Knox brothers with certificates commemorating their achievements.

“It’s pretty humbling,” said Jim. “When you’re working away, you’re not even thinking about it.”

“You appreciate being recognized for all the work, which we would have done anyway.”

“Our community has written the book on volunteering,” said Huntley. “When you see the amount of people that volunteer to put any function on in Miami, to be recognized this way, it’s special.”

Huntley hopes to see the community continue on the same path for years to come.

“We gotta shoot for the moon,” said Huntley. “We’re in the process of trying to get an active living centre with a gym, and you hope those dreams can become a reality.”

“As long as you have the people, those things are going to prosper.”

Having been involved in the agricultural community from a young age, Huntley sees the future in the young people of the community.

“We have another generation taking over, and there’s lots of energy, lots of ideas, and it’s all good.”

