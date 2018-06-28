Miami Fair and Rodeo marks 111th year

It was a weekend of good weather, great rodeo action and fantastic volunteers in Miami.

The Miami Fair and Rodeo took place last weekend at the Miami Agricultural Grounds. Organizers said the event was a great success.

“We couldn’t ask for more,” said Troy Turner, president of the Miami Agricultural Society (MAS).

“Our volunteers have been fantastic this year. I can’t say enough about them.”

Jan Moody, secretary and treasurer of the MAS said, “as I sat here and saw the kids working, people making lunch in the hall, all the food prep, and the shows, it’s an amazing thing that this community pulls together every year.”

The fair’s main event was the Heartland Rodeo.

“It’s great rodeo action, and it’s so nice to be able to present it in our community,” said Moody.

The excitement of the rodeo drew a large crowd, but those in attendance would also see young people getting involved, with horse and cattle shows.

“We’ve always had a horse show,” said Moody. “But now our 4-H Beef club is rejuvenated, and we have so many people come and show cattle here.”

“There is something for absolutely everybody.”

Whether the children are showing, or taking in the events, the fair is meant to be a family event says Turner.

“I love seeing the kids getting excited about everything they see,” said Turner. “They have a blast, and to me that’s what it’s all about.”

“Going 111 years, I’ll tell you, it’s quite a tradition.”

