Farmers' Market ready for summer

MORDEN -

Now that summer is in full swing, the Morden Farmers’ Market has started back up.

“We’ve got a great lineup of vendors this year and another very full market,” Morden and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Candace Olafson said. “The customers that come have their favourite vendors that they like to visit every year, so it’s nice to have that consistency in the market.”

This year the market features around 20 vendors, with many of last year’s vendors returning and a few new faces joining the market.

“I think people are looking for things that are grown locally,” Olafson said. “That is more and more leaning toward that trend and wanting to know where their food comes from. To be able to offer that within the community is great, because there’s definitely a demand for it. People are looking for fresh, locally grown produce.”

Kayla Wiebe has been selling Border Hills Honey at the market for five years now. She said it’s the customers that keep her coming back. “We have the same customers every year and it’s a great feeling that they love our products,” she said. “It’s great to get together and support local farmers. We’re like a big family here, so it’s nice.”