Manitoba’s municipal election is less than four months away, but so far only a handful of people have officially registered their intent to run for reeve or mayor of a municipality in The Valley Leader’s coverage area.

Registration for prospective reeves and mayors started on May 1. The registration period will run until Sept. 18.

Of the eight municipalities this newspaper covers (the Town of Carman, RM of Dufferin, RM of Grey, RM of Roland, RM of Thompson, RM of Morris, RM of MacDonald and RM of Lorne), only three have someone registered to vie for top spot in the upcoming election.

The three people registered are all incumbents.

Current reeve of the RM of Dufferin, George Gray has registered to run for a second term. Gray announced plans to seeks re-election last month, saying that he wanted to finish various municipal projects.

In the RM of Morris, current reeve Ralph Groening is registered to for re-election. In the RM of MacDonald, Bradley Erb is seeking another term as reeve as well.

In Carman, no one is registered to run for mayor as of yet. Current mayor Bob Mitchell has already announced that he will not be running for re-election in the fall.

In the RMs of Grey, Roland, Thompson and Lorne there are no registrations yet either.

Senior Election Officials for the municipalities said there has been little outside interest expressed so far; most said that was normal and that any candidates who step up do so much later in the registration period in most election years.

Registering to run for election does not necessarily mean that a person will run; the candidate must submit nomination papers to see their name on the ballot on October 24.

If only one person runs for the position of reeve or mayor in any municipality, their seat will be acclaimed without an election.

Meanwhile, the registration process for prospective municipal councillors will begin soon. Candidates can begin registering on for the office of Councillor between June 30 and September 18.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com