Ju Jitsu medals won

A pair of Winkler men won medals at a recent Ju Jitsu competition in Winnipeg, sponsored by the club Nextgen. Edwin Thiessen won a silver and bronze medal while Dallas Penner won silver at the event. Both are students from the Winkler Ironfist Martial Arts Academy under the guidance of Master Wolfgang Schaefer. He said the event was well attended and excellently run. “The sportsmanship of the fighters was extremely well presented,” he said. Left, Dallas Penner, Master Wolfgang Schaefer and Edwin Thiessen.