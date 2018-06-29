MCI celebrates graduation

GRETNA -

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna, graduated 20 students this year at a ceremony held in Winkler, June 24.

The school boasts students from across southern Manitoba and beyond and this year’s graduating class includes students from Altona, La Salle, Rosetown, Gretna, Crystal City, Rosenfeld, Fannystelle, Morden, Winkler, Rosengart, Woodlands and Beijing.

Academic talents were evident as seven students (35 per cent of the class) graduated with first class honours, or an average of 90 per cent or better. When Honours students (those 85 to 89.9 per cent and those graduating with distinction (80 to 84.9 per cent) are taken into account, the percentage of students that fit those categories goes up to 70 per cent.

This year’s undergraduate address was delivered by Oscar Ortiz and valedictorian Carter Hildebrand of Crystal City sent the grads off with his address.

La Salle’s Georgia Dalke claimed 10 awards/scholarships including the Governor General’s Medal.

Awards/Scholarships

Georgia Dalke: Governor General’s Medal, Biology, English Comp, Music Resonate, Mennonite Studies, Physics, Religion, MCI General Proficiency Award, University of Winnipeg $500 Board of Regents Entrance Bursary, University of Winnipeg $1,750 Special Entrance Scholarship. Carter Hildebrand: Chemistry, Math Pre-Cal, MCI General Proficiency Award, University of Winnipeg $1,750 Special Entrance Scholarship. Camille Dyck: English Literary, University of Manitoba $2,000 Guertin Centennial Entrance Scholarship, University of Manitoba $3,000 + $1,000 Chown Centennial Scholarship. Lauren Fehr: French 40S, Music Chamber, Gertrude Warkentin Goodman Scholarship, University of Manitoba $2,000 Guertin Centennial Entrance Scholarship. Mikayla Mahara: Digital Photography, Math Applied. Luke Goertzen: Math Essentials. Solomon Schlegel: Music Concert Choir, Portage Lisgar Electoral District Association Bursary, Canadian Mennonite University $2,000, University of Winnipeg $1,750 Special Entrance Scholarship, University of Manitoba $2,000 Guertin Centennial Entrance Scholarship. Connor Thiessen: Spirit of Generosity Award, University of Manitoba $1,000 Guertin Centennial Entrance Scholarship. Alisha Suderman: David Rose Memorial Scholarship, University of Manitoba $2,000 Guertin Centennial Entrance Scholarship. Josh Dyck: Cliff Graydon Civic Affairs Award, Canadian Mennonite University $1,000 Academic Merit Award. Kaija Heppner Mueller: Canadian Mennonite University $3,000 Academic Entrance Scholarship.

