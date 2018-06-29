Region getting ready to celebrate Canada Day

As Canadians, we have a lot of reasons to celebrate, and a lot of ways to celebrate them this Sunday.

Elm Creek, Roseisle and Carman will have festivities throughout the day to celebrate Canada Day in 2018.

All day activities in Elm Creek

In Elm Creek, the event will start bright and early with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.

“Because Canada Day falls on a Sunday, we are doing a church service for everybody,” said Annette Potvin, a member of the Elm Creek Canada Day Committee.

The event also includes a parade at 11 a.m., and a variety of activities from pony rides to a slow pitch tournament in the afternoon.

“It’s mostly a free family day. The only thing you’re paying for is food,” said Potvin.

“It’s the biggest event that Elm Creek puts on... and we only have people from the community who help out. It’s all volunteer work.”

Plenty of people get involved, organizing things like an antique threshing demo at 1:30 p.m., a magic show at 2 p.m. and an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m.

The day will conclude with fireworks at dusk, courtesy of the members of the RM of Grey Fire Department.

Roseisle’s full schedule

Roseisle’s schedule is similar, with a waffle breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., and church service at 10:30 a.m.

A concert will follow, featuring the Prairie Red Coats at 12:30 p.m. and Lulu and the Tomcat at 2 p.m.

Kids’ carnival and baseball activities will follow the concert, and at 5:30 p.m. there will be a chainsaw carving demonstration.

Cornie Rempel, an award-winning tribute artist, will perform from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Roseisle will also have fireworks, scheduled for 11 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the gates to help cover the cost of fireworks.

Roseisle usually hosts a variety of motor sports for Canada Day, but this year the Roseisle Tractor Club will be presenting a truck and tractor pull, pedal pull and lawn mower races during the afternoon and evening of June 30 instead.

Pool party in Carman

The Carman Dufferin Pool packs a ton of fun into a short amount of time.

The Carman Dufferin Recreation celebration will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring a bouncy castle and other activities for children.

The pool has free hot dogs, drinks, and cake, as well as free swimming from 12-2 p.m.

“We look forward to celebrating Canada Day with the members of the community,” said Sheena Nakonechny, programmer at Carman Dufferin Recreation.

“(People) can come out, bring their kids, and enjoy a bunch of activities that are free.”

