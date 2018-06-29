Athletes from Team Pembina Valley managed to distinguish themselves with several excellent showings during the 2018 Manitoba 55 Plus Games earlier this month.

The 36th annual Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries 55 Plus Games were held in Glenboro and area on June 12-14.

Approximately 850 athletes from all across Manitoba, including 128 from Pembina Valley, enjoyed three fun-filled days of friendly competition.

Local competitors participated in everything from cards, floor shuffle and pickleball to golf and slo-pitch; and ended up bringing home a total of 36 medals: 19 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze.

A few highlights

The Morden pickleball players brought home the gold medal in their age divisions: Jeff and Lorrie Wooster and Peter Hildebrand and Len Victor. Meanwhile, Gerry and Larry Falk and David Goertzen of Winkler and his Winnipeg partner captured silver.

Pembina Valley card players continue on their winning streak every year, and this summer was no different. First place for contract bridge went to Joy Dell and Yvonne Marcon, with the bronze going to Jean and Linda Brisson.

In the duplicate bridge category, Basil Agnew and Hellar Nakonechny outplayed the field to gain gold, while silver was caught by Joy Dell and Yvonne Marcon.

Unfortunately, the Carman Cardinals Slo-Pitch team lost out in the bronze-medal game.

The Active Living Coalition for Older Adults in Manitoba (ALCOA-MB) has been coordinating the 55 Plus Games since 2012. This is Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries’ tenth year as the title sponsor.

This was Glenboro’s first time hosting the Manitoba 55 Plus Games and this small town put on a really big show for the rest of Manitoba.

The theme of the games this year was “Live your Passion.”

Opening Ceremonies were held Tuesday morning, featuring a Parade of Athletes. Pembina Valley participants were lead in by Albert Janzen of Morden and daughter Joann Knox of Miami. Local dignitaries welcomed the participants.

The highlight of the games is always the Wednesday evening Athletes Banquet and Dance; participants danced the night away to the old time dance band, Northern Reflections.

By all accounts, a fun time was had by all who participated in this year’s 55 Plus Games.

The 2019 Manitoba 55 Plus Games will be held in Swan River.

Pembina Valley 2018 medalists

• Basil Agnew (Morden) and Hellar Nakonechny (Carman): Duplicate Bridge, Gold

• Willie Anseeuw (Oak Bluff): Track, Gold (3)

• Jean and Linda Brisson (Notre Dame): Contract Bridge, Bronze

• Joy Dell and Yvonne Marcon ( Notre Dame): Contract Bridge, Gold; Duplicate Bridge, Silver

• Lois Dudgeon (Morden): Golf 9-hole, Silver

• Tammy Dyck (Roland): Golf 9&18-hole, Gold and Silver

• Gerry and Larry Falk (Morden): Pickleball, Silver

• Doug Fraser (Carman): Track, Gold (2)

• Stuart Ganske (Cartwright): Snooker, Bronze

• Stuart Ganske and Rheal Simon (Cartwright): Team Snooker, Silver

• Mary George (Carman): Bocce, Gold

• Thomas George (Carman): Bocce, Bronze; Darts, Gold

• David Goertzen (Winkler); Pickleball, Silver

• Peter Hildebrand and Len Victor (Morden): Pickleball, Gold

• Ron Lowry (Carman): Golf 9-hole, Gold

• Mary Anne Plette (Winkler): Horseshoes, Bronze

• Charlie McCullough (Carman): Golf 18-hole, Silver

• Lori Reitze (Winkler): Swimming, Gold (2)

• Rheal Simon (Notre Dame): 8-Ball Snooker, Silver (2)

• Jeff and Lorrie Wooster (Morden): Pickleball, Gold

• Elymer Young (Morden): Golf 9-hole, Bronze