Turkeyfest celebrates 10 years

LA RIVIERE -

La Riviere’s 10th annual Turkeyfest & Duck Race drew its biggest attendance in history on June 23, and organizer Evelyn Janzen said it was good to see more little ones taking part.

“We have so many more children,” she said, adding their population a few years ago only included eight kids. “Our population in children has increased to 30.”

She said those kids seemed to have each brought a friend to the festival.

“We’ve had a really nice turnout as far as kids are concerned and we’re really pleased with that because it’s all about the kids anyway,” she said.

The free festival included bike decorating and parade, face painting, old fashioned picnic races, a bubble station, firemen’s frenzy, silent auction and the famous duck race.

Funds raised will go toward purchasing a projector for the local rec centre.

“This will help accommodate our business patrons that do their annual general meetings and such,” she said adding they will also be able to have movie nights for kids and video features for weddings.”

The event is popular. “This is the third year to sell out,” she said. “The two years before that we were very close.”

Janzen said they had planned to add more ducks but ran into a snag when they realized that specific type was no longer made.

“So we are at 700 and that’s our maximum,” she said.

Volunteers are the backbone of the festival and many could be spotted wearing T-shirts donated by sponsor Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

Janzen said as the festival becomes a tradition more people are taking part, and the funds raised are essential.

“For the community it’s very, very important,” she said. “First of all it’s the beginning of summer so we’re celebrating. It’s also a fundraising event for our rec centre and for us that’s very crucial. We do want to keep our doors open.”

Janzen said the funds help them pay the bills, offer free skating four times a week and maintain a playground and baseball diamond in the summer.

“Those are all things that are maintained through this duck race,” she said.