Unbeaten team wins gold

The Winkler 2 U14 Fastball team showed their opponents they had what it took to win it all. After posting an unbeaten 13-0 season, the girls team won the gold in the Tiger Hills Fastball League. Back, Coach Kevin Thiessen, Eric Thiessen. Second from back, Avery Montgomery, Clairabelle Thiessen, Madison Friesen, Olivia Groening, Alyssa Wall, Madden Wiebe, Hannah Wiens. Middle, Reagan Doell, Morgan Spenst, Grace Toews. Front, Nikki Thiessen Kadence Penner.