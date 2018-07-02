Canada Day crash claims teenager's life

A late night Canada Day accident took the life of a Roland teenager yesterday.

Carman RCMP responded to the fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.

The crash took place in the RM of Roland, around nine kilometres south of Highway 23.

Police say initial investigation has determined that a northbound vehicle, which was driven by a 17-year-old male from Rosenfeld and contained a 17-year-old female passenger from Roland, collided head-on with a southbound vehicle, which was driven by a 19-year-old male from Winnipeg.

The 17-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP believe that alcohol as not a factor in the collision, and they said all seatbelts were in use.

Officers from the Carman RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Re-constructionist continue to investigate.