Mohawks crack Whips with eight-run inning

MORDEN -

When the Morden Mohawks bats get hot, not much can stop them.

The Mohawks strung eight runs on the Winkler Whips in the third inning Friday, en route to a 10-2 win.

“We had one bad inning,” said Whips coach Jeremy Matuszewski. “It’s tough when you play a team like Morden who are good one through nine, and all put the ball in play.”

The win put the Mohawks in the drivers seat, up two games with two to play in the Border Baseball League regular season.

“Being able to finish first and letting us go to provincials is something we have been looking forward to,” said Mohawks coach Brent Laverty.

After a string of walks and singles, Mohawks’ third baseman Manny Lantigua cleared the bases with a three-RBI double, putting the exclamation point on the eight-run inning.

“Manny’s been doing that the last couple years now,” said Laverty. “We’ve counted on him, and he’s delivered.”

“I was waiting for that ball,” said Lantigua. “I made a good adjustment and waited for that ball, right in the middle.”

On the other side, the Whips were able to get on base most innings, but not much more.

“Hats off to their young pitcher,” said Matuszewski. “(Seth) Staple threw really, really well.”

The left-handed pitcher threw the complete game, giving up just two runs on six hits.

The loss leaves the Whips tied with the Pilot Mound Pilots for fourth. Barring major shifts in the standings, the two will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The remaining games will determine home-field advantage in that best-of-five series.

“Every night out any team can win,” said Matuszewski. “We have a good team, and if we show up and play Winkler Whips baseball, we can win games.”