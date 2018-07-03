Carman Fair looking to build on success

The Carman Country Fair is heading into its 139th run, and organizers are looking forward to another successful year of fun for the whole family.

This year’s fair is set for July 12-14 in Carman.

Dufferin Agricultural Society (DAS) president John Goff said preparations are well underway, with plenty of new and returning features meant to make the fair better than ever.

“Planning is going really good,” said Goff.

“Our biggest focus is to build on the success of last year,” he said. “We think last year went really well and we want more of the same.”

Key initiatives in 2017 included expanding the campgrounds, offering free locally-sources French fries and starting the Human Truck Pull for Mental Health.

This year, Goff said they have expanded the campgrounds even further, they will continue to offer free French fries throughout the fair and the Human Truck Pull for Mental Health will be held again.

The DAS is also hard at work making improvements to one of the older barns in order to house more popular heavy horses for this year’s festivities.

And in addition to building on last year’s new initiatives, fair organizers are planning a new look for this year’s event. Vendors will be moved from inside the Carman Arena to outside, lining King’s Park Road. Buskers will be added to the mix, and living fairy tale characters will mingle with the crowds on Saturday.

Goff said the goal is to create a street festival atmosphere that appeals to fairgoers and draws even more visitors this year.

“More people, more families, more fun,” he said.

The beer gardens have been moved to a tent on the south side of the grandstands in the new schematic.

New and old favourites

Fair visitors will be treated to plenty of new events and activities this year.

For kids, a new mutton busting competition will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 in front of the grandstands. Entry forms have been available for some time, and participants’ names will be drawn from a hat prior to the contest.

The 3D Barrel Racing Jackpot has also been moved to the grandstand arena, and will take place after the mutton busting.

A mounted shooting demonstration will take place on Friday, June 13 in front of the grandstands. Goff said the DAS is excited to be able to offer this display this year.

Lots of old favourites will be back too. Look out for Manitoba Provincial Percheron shows, the always-popular demo derby, the Wonder Shows midway, face painting, petting zoo, exhibits, 4-H shows, kid’s corner, entertainment and more.

The 139th Carman Country Fair’s schedule can be found online at www.carmancountryfair.ca.

