SwimAbility back in Carman

In Carman, swimming is a skill for everyone.

Manitoba SwimAbility is returning to the Carman Dufferin Pool for its fourth summer.

Founded in 2011, the program pairs children with physical and/or intellectual disabilities with volunteer instructors for swimming lessons.

“It’s all one-on-one swimming instruction, which is the most unique part of our program,” said Cameron Krisko, president and founder of Manitoba SwimAbility.

“The lessons vary on the child’s abilities. For some kids, it might be an introdduction to water. For other kids, it might be swimming lessons with structure, laps, and new skills.”

Operating in 11 cities and towns in Manitoba, including Portage la Prairie and Carman, all the instruction is done by volunteers.

Krisko says SwimAbility would love to have more volunteers for programming in Carman.

“I challenge people in the area to step out of their comfort zone,” said Krisko.

“They’d get to understand what life is like for some of these kids. For some, life is pretty tough on a day-to-day basis.”

“The volunteers get as much or more out of it than the kids do.”

Krisko does not want a lack of experience teaching swimming to deter those who want to make a difference.

“We can train people to be comfortable instructing a swimming lesson.”

For more information, or to sign up to volunteer as an instructor or in another capacity, visit manitoba.swimability.org.

*****

tfriesen@postmedia.com