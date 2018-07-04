Elm Creek School’s sports season may have wrapped up a month ago, but local athlete Jaylyn Deurbrouck hasn’t stopped training.

The grade nine track and field standout is preparing to represent Manitoba at the Tri Province Midget and Youth Track and Field Meet in Sherwood Park, Alberta. The meet runs from July 27-29.

“I’m excited and hoping to show them that I deserve to be on the team,” said Deurbrouck.

That shows up in her work ethic.

“Every morning I go for a two-mile run with my running group in Carman with [coach Lyle Myers],” said Deurbrouck. “At night time we do sprints.”

“I do weights, and I also train at the U of M with a provincial coach.”

The training at U of M is mostly focused on one event.

“The high jump is my main event,” said Deorbrouck.

Deurbrouck won the junior varsity girls zone championship in the pentathlon, and finished 9th at the provincial championships. The pentathlon consists of high jump, long jump, 100-metre, 800-metre, and shot put events.

In Alberta, Deorbrouck will competed in the first three, and is especially focused on the high jump. She says it is more complex than most people realize.

“People don’t understand how precise it is,” said Deurbrouck. “If you run too slow or too fast, it will change everything.”

“(My coach and I) focus a lot on my approach to the bar. If you’re just a bit too close or too far, it can totally mess up your jump.”

High jump is unique in that athletes can choose whether or not to attempt to clear the bar at any given height. Deurbrouck doesn’t even attempt a jump until it is raised to 1.45 metres, 0.13 from her personal best. It’s a risk, as she won’t receive a score for jumps she doesn’t attempt. But, she saves energy for the more important jumps, and is confident she will make them.

That confidence wasn’t always there, though.

“My parents have helped my a lot, getting me here and supporting me,” she said. “I used to be really self-conscious and scared at these track meets, but now I walk in there and I feel like it’s my home.”

“And my coaches have helped me grow immensely. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

