Local elections not so far away

Now is the time to start paying attention to municipal elections. Not in a few months, not after the vote happens on October 24.

Right. Now.

CBC reported earlier this year that nearly 40 per cent of reeves and mayors in Manitoba were elected to their current post by acclamation.

That’s 40 per cent of Manitoba municipalities that didn’t have a choice about their representation over the past four years.

Carman was one of those municipalities. In 2014, no one except Bob Mitchell seemed to want the job of mayor. He was the only person to register his intent to run and to turn in nomination papers.

But when people realized Mitchell won his term by acclamation, they started complaining on Facebook.

If only they had known he was running unopposed, they said, they would have done something about it. They would have run themselves, or gotten other wonderful, qualified people to run. They could have had a proper, democratic election - if only they had known.

These people were very quick to care about local politics after the entire campaign period was over.

I’m not knocking them for caring. An engaged public is a good thing. But the time to get involved is before Election Day, not immediately afterwards.

Which is why I’m writing this column, because the next Election Day is not all that far away. We have less than four months before the chance to decide on local representation for the next few years.

Whose voice do you want at the head of your council table? Whose direction? Whose vision for the future of the community?

Now is when your voice matters. Not just at the ballot box, but in the decision-making period before the election. Now is the time to ask questions of candidates, to learn about their ideas and their leadership qualities, and to challenge their views if need be.

Maybe you think you have a say because you discuss politics over coffee, or you run into your representative at the grocery store. But except in extreme cases, reeves and mayors are not legally obligated to pay attention to complaints once they’re in office.

Maybe you think October 24 is a long way away. It’s really not. Summer fun, back to school chaos, harvest and all the immediacy of day-to-day living will take over, and before you know it the registration period for this election will be finished.

As of September 19, there will be nothing you can do if only one person has decided to run in Carman, the RM of Dufferin or any other municipality.

And even if more than one person is registered at that point, there won’t be much time left for things like debates or meet and greets.

Who will have time to organize those on such short notice? Who will be able to clear their calendar to attend?

There is complacency in waiting until the last minute. It usually shows that candidates take their success for granted, and that residents take the success of their communities for granted too.

So if you want to see your area grow and thrive, start engaging now. Before it’s too late to do anything but complain for the next four years.

Emily Distefano