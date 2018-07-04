Reaching out with Pathway at the Movies

WINKLER -

It’s become a tradition for many and once again the annual Pathway At The Movies event is coming back.

The seventh annual free event takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11 at the Stardust Drive in Morden.

The event features games, face painting, bouncy houses, Giant Jenga, Giant Plinko, Giant Operation and the main event, the 9:30 showing of Ferdinand. Popcorn, candy, sodas and more are available for purchase.

The event has seen impressive growth, with more than 800 people attending last year. And while it’s a fun time for those who attend, Pathway Community Church Mission Team Coordinator Harold Espinosa said the reason for doing it is much more important than inspiring fun.

“The main reason why we’re doing it is to let people know that we love them in the community and beyond the community, and that Christ is cool to get to know,” he said. “Our lives should be a shining light for Jesus and we just want (people) to know that Pathway is a safe place to come to, to visit, to get to know who this Jesus is as you are, and allow God to work through your life if you want to.”

The event is a great way for the church to show their love, and Espinosa said it’s also about community unity. “It’s about relationship, getting to know people where they’re at,” he said.

People attending the movie aren’t getting the hard sell on a particular church, but Espinosa said they do want people to know they are available.

”We don’t tell people they have to come to Pathway,” he said. “What we do is say we are available if you choose. If you have nowhere you’re going or even if you just need prayer, or someone to walk with you, cry with you, be on your side... that’s what we are all about at Pathway.”

The rain date for Pathway at the Movies is July 12 at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chair for what’s become a great annual tradition.