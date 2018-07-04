Short-handed Storm fall to Forza

WINKLER -

Between two close teams, is often one play that determines the outcome of the match.

The Winkler Storm and Forza-WSP entered Tuesday’s match in Winkler separated by just three points. Forza defeated the Storm 3-0, leaving the Winkler side on the bottom half of the Manitoba Major Soccer League division one table.

The biggest play of the game was one that saw the referee reach for his back pocket and pull out a red card.

“Kevin (Stein) was coming back fast, and just mistimed it,” said Storm defender Phil Unruh. “He caught all player and no ball.”

Tied 0-0 at the time, the dismissal left the Storm a man short for a full 60 minutes of play.

“We all played that one-eleventh a bit better, and I actually thought we dominated the rest of the half,” said Unruh.

“But it was a hot day, and being down a man, it just caught up with us.”

Forza broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, and added two more in the final 10 minutes, the last on a well-placed free kick from 35 yards out.

The Storm are back in action Tuesday, July 10 in Winkler, when they host the division-leading Britannia Rovers.

“We’re going to be down a few men, so we’ll have to be creative as to who we put where,” said Unruh. “We gotta stay away from the cards.”