Whips attack Regals early and often

With a week left and a lot on the line, the Winkler Whips kicked it into playoff mode.

The Whips rode two six-run innings to a convincing 16-10 win over the second-place Baldur Regals Tuesday, July 3 in Winkler.

The win keeps the Whips on pace with the Pilot Mound Pilots in a fight for home-field advantage in the first round of the Border Baseball League playoffs.

“We want home field,” said Whips coach Jeremy Matuszewski. “Winkler is a baseball town, and you see that by the support.”

“Our fans are awesome. I think we have the best fans in the league.”

Matuszewski said the players sensed the importance of the last few regular season games.

“I could see it in the cage before the game,” he said. “Guys were showing up early and they were swinging hard.”

The Whips were in an early jam, but pitcher Pete Fehr got out of it with damage-free and let the bats go to work.

Fehr went four innings, giving up just one run against the league’s second highest scoring team.

“I was a little surprised,” said Fehr. “First time out this year, I didn’t know if the arm was going to hold up or not. It was fun.”

“As the game went on, I felt more confident, and it was really good.”

Fehr’s confidence carried over to the plate. After a double in the first inning, he tagged a solo home run well over the left field fence.

“Pete has a great long-ball swing,” said Matuszewski. “When he hits it, when he’s on, the ball goes a long way and that was a no-doubter.”

The solo shot kicked off the Whips’ second six-run inning, and second inning going through the batting order.

“That was huge for us,” said Matuszewski. “We’ve played in games where we can’t seem to get a break, and tonight we got every break.”

“Everything we hit out there found grass. That’s a good feeling, and that’s contagious.”

While the Whips cruised to a 16-4 lead through six innings, it wasn’t quite over. The Regals fought back and came within six. They stranded three runners with the tying run in the hole, before Bill Fehr recorded the final out.

“They’re a resilient group,” said Pete Fehr. “They fight back as you see in the last couple innings.”

The Whips look to keep the momentum going into Friday night, when they host the Carman Cardinals in their final home game before the playoffs.

“This is go time,” said Matuszewski. “Every team in the league is playing to win a championship.”