97 years of Remembrance

DARLINGFORD -

The 97th Darlingford Memorial Service was held July 1, to honour those from the area who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Held at Memorial Park, the ceremony takes place in front of the Darlingford Memorial, the only free-standing memorial building of its kind in Manitoba that honours the war dead.

This year’s event included a new addition, the inclusion of a Colour Party from the Morden Legion.

Children placed flowers on two crosses in honour of those from the community who never made it home from the wars, a tradition that began in the very first ceremony on July 5, 1921.

Alyssa Tickner, a 16-year-old Darlingford resident, shared her story of travelling to the Juno Beach Centre where she and her family members are featured in an exhibit.

The story of her family members is told through her eyes.

“In 2012 Harvey Kinsman Jr. donated artifacts and documents belonging to his uncle Harvey Kinsman who died in the battle of Normandy, Aug. 5, 1944,” she explained. He also made donations of other family members who also fought.

“Through these donations it was possible for the Juno Beach Centre to honour the history of our family in creating the exhibit “From Vimy to Juno - Canadians in France”,” she said. “All of my family stories are told through my perspective.”

“My whole life I’ve grown up hearing about my family’s history of war veterans,” she added. “On both sides of my family together I have had nine war veterans from World War I and II.”

While she was aware of their sacrifice before, Tickner said her trip to Europe in March of this year gave her a new perspective.

“I’ve always understood what a huge honour it was but never have I had the understanding that I do now after my visit to Vimy Ridge and the Juno Beach Centre,” she said.

Tickner said she was impressed by the Last Post ceremony held every evening at 8 p.m. at Menin Gate, which honours troops that died with no known graves. “I finding it really touching that they take the time each day to honour those men,” she said.

Tickner said the exhibit itself also made an impression.

“I am no so much more thankful for their sacrifices after seeing in real life, where they fought, and seeing the conditions they lived in,” she said.

“My trip to Europe made me even more proud to be Canadian and showed me how vital Canada’s role was in the first and second war.”