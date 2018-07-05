Canadian workers have been facing a direct threat to their livelihood for months. And despite having over a year to prepare for this situation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government have made it clear that they don’t have a plan.

Recently, the United States has decided to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. And now, they have threatened to impose tariffs on auto imports as well. TD Bank is warning that 160,000 jobs in the auto sector are at risk – this means that 20% of all manufacturing jobs in Canada could be lost.

These tariffs have created uncertainty in our steel, aluminum and auto industries, and they have left many Canadian workers worried about what will become of their jobs.

This is why Canada’s Conservatives have launched the Defend Local Jobs tour.

We want to get the best ideas from workers, businesses and local labour groups about how we can respond to this threat and protect local communities that are most vulnerable to these tariffs.

We want to bring people together to find solutions.

We will always stand behind our steel, aluminum and auto industries – and most importantly, the workers employed in these sectors – as we respond to these devastating tariffs.

And we will continue to hold the government to account when they fail to take action to defend local jobs.

