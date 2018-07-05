Flyers gain from Viterra Championship

WINKLER -

Winkler’s hosting of the 2018 Viterra Championship, the Manitoba Men’s Provincial Curling Championship Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, is still paying off.

Event Chair Louis Tanguay made the first of what’s expected to be a group of payments to local groups thanks to the event’s success.

A total of $4,000 was presented to the Winkler Flyers organization.

Tanguay said the Flyers were a big help in making the event a success.

“They give up their ice at the Winkler arena,” he said. “They have to go rent ice elsewhere so there is a hard cost involved to them.”

The Flyers also helped with set up, covering the curling club ice surface and creating the Original 16 Saloon.

“Especially at the very beginning when you’re organizing and trying to get the floor and subfloor down at the curling club and chairs moved, stuff built...,” Tanguay said. “You need a lot of people to lift a lot of equipment, and a lot of furniture.”

“We appreciate the work they did to help us out and that’s what the $4,000 represents,” he added.

This will be the third largest donation presented. The Winkler Curling Club will get the largest cash infusion from the Viterra Championships and the second highest has not yet been announced. In fact the total raised has not been completely finalized. “From a profitability we were not quite the same level that we were from the Scotties, so we had to adjust our numbers accordingly,” Tanguay said.

More gifts will be announced soon as will the total raised. Tanguay said he enjoys the ability to give back.

“There are always two parts I say are the best. The best is when the first rock get thrown... and then at the end when you wrap it up and you’re able to donate or grant money,” he said.

Winkler Flyers Director of Marketing/Business Operations, Matt Friesen said the funds are important to their club.

“We have a lot of expenses that happen throughout the hockey season,” he said, explaining everything from sticks to billets, to fuel all adds up. “It will go to help offset some of those things to just allow us to run our program.”

Friesen said it’s important for the players and organization to be involved in the community.

‘“We ask a lot of this community throughout the hockey season, and anytime we have an opportunity to give back to individuals or groups who are supportive of us, we like to do that,” he said. It’s important as well just to get our guys involved in the community and for them to realize how important it can be...”