Clean Water Pro opening Carman storefront

Carman’s Main Street will soon have a new storefront.

Local business Clean Water Pros is opening a brick and mortar location at 3 – 70 Main Street South, with a grand opening next week.

Owner Lynne Melvin said the company has operated with a home office and warehouse until now, but business expansion has given them a reason to open a space for retail, offices and a laboratory for water testing.

“The business was growing, and it still is growing,” she said.

Formed in 2008, the business was first called Riverdale Supply. As the company grew, its focus changed and in January the owners rebranded under the name Clean Water Pro.

Initially, the company worked with landscape and pond supply. Then the questions started coming in. What to do about algae? Why is my pond green?

In an effort to answer all those water quality questions, Melvin said the company started doing research and expanding its offerings.

“With ponds, if you’re selling equipment for ponds, then you quickly become and expert about ponds,” she said.

Now the company focuses on environmental water remediation, from backyard water features to the largest lakes. The business analyses and treats all types of standing water and performs environmental water quality assessments.

It also sells treatments to take care of aquatic growth, muck accumulation and algal issues in lakes shores, ponds, and dugouts.

“It’s evolved over the years, for sure,” said Melvin. “There was a need for quality products to improve water. We got into that, and it’s just progressed from there into an environmental company that remediates water in all lakes, lagoons, dugouts, retention ponds right across Southern Manitoba.”

In addition to the services already listed, Clean Water Pro sells, installs, and maintains fine bubble aeration systems designed to pump dissolved oxygen into stagnating water.

Other services include bacterial treatments, pond dyes, and vegetative management solutions (in the water and on the shore).

And Clean Water Pro also provides a diagnostic service for assessing the precise stage of your water body, taking a comprehensive approach to the physical, environmental and chemical composition of the water in question and the surrounding area.

The grand opening is set for July 12 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be a special ten per cent discount on all in-store inventory. Door prizes will also be handed out.

To learn more, visit www.cleanwaterpro.ca or call 204-745-6898.

