Beautify Morden contest winner pays it forward

MORDEN -

The City of Morden’s Beautify Morden contest has wrapped up, and the winner has donated her winnings to the Pembina Valley Humane Society.

Christine Bergman said she was honoured and quite surprised to find out she had won the contest, which urged residents to post a photo of their efforts to beautify the city with the hashtag #beautifymorden.

“I love the idea,” she said. “I really feel that you need to just bloom where you’re planted. You can live in a really old house, a really small house, and with just a little bit of paint and creativity you can make it look really nice.”

Bergman won $100 from the contest, and instead of keeping the money, decided to donate it instead. “Our family has had quite a few rescue pets and they’re very important to me,” she said. “We’ve always had dogs and cats in the house. It’s just a really good cause here, they’re giving pets a second chance and letting them be a part of somebody else’s family.”

Shelter manager Dave Bone said the donation was another example of the community helping PVHS. “Without the community helping us out we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” he said. “When someone is gifted something and then re-gifts it to us, paying it forward like that, it means a lot to us and it means a lot to the animals too. Our work never ends here, it’s 24/7 365 days a year, and $100 donation is going to go a long way into helping us ensure we have the supplies we need, the food we need. The spirit of giving behind it really keeps us motivated to keep us doing what we do.”

Bone said adoptions have slowed over the summer, but is hoping to pick those numbers up. “We have pretty much a full house of dogs right now, a full house of cats,” he said. “Lots of great adoptable animals, so I just encourage everyone to come down and check them out.”

Bergman’s winning photo was of the fountain she and her family put up in her front yard.

“We had a front garden that had some poor soil and nothing much was growing,” she said. “My son had the idea to build a fountain. He came home with some rocks from a job site and built a fountain.”

Bergman’s daughter discovered that lilies grow well around water, so she planted lilies and the project turned into a bigger effort to beautify Bergman’s whole front porch area.

“[It’s] a nice place to go sit and relax,” she said. “We put out some potted flowers and it ended up being a family project.”