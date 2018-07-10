Cops respond to motorcycle crash

RCMP and paramedics responded to a single vehicle accident south of Winkler on Hwy. 32, on the evening of July 9. RCMP say the driver of this motorcycle lost control, slid into the ditch, jumped an approach and ended up in a field. He slid for about 300 metres, but police say he was in stable condition. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)
