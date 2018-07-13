Homewood to host reunion on Sunday

The population of Homewood is expected to increase significantly this weekend, if only for a few days.

The village located in the east section of the RM of Dufferin is hosting a reunion of all residents past and present on July 15.

Organizers say it has been at least a generation since the last Homewood reunion. Planning for this one has been underway for at least a year.

“It’s overdue for sure,” said event co-chair Deanna Mutcher. “We’ve thought of it for the past 25 years.”

She said the community reunion idea grew out of separate plans to commemorate two special pieces of Homewood history. The community wanted to honour both the Homewood School, which educated local students between 1908 and 1961, and the first helicopter flight in Canada, which the Froebe brothers achieved in 1938, making Homewood the site of national aviation history.

Anyone with a connection to Homewood is welcome to attend the reunion, although seats for the dinner portion of the day are already sold out.

As of Monday of this week, 261 people were registered to attend.

“It was going to be a small gathering to start with,” said Mutcher. “It grew.”

Mutcher said anyone who ever did business in Homewood, lived in Homewood, went to school in Homewood, shopped in Homewood or visited Homewood can come out to the community for the afternoon.

Anyone who attended a nearby school – like Garnett School, Broad Valley School, Boyne School, Hopeland School or Brigdenley School – is also welcome.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. on July 15. Two cairns, one to mark the school and the other to mark the helicopter flight, will be unveiled at 2 p.m

“They’re pretty impressive” said Mutcher.

One former teacher is expected to be there for the event, and a couple more are sending video greetings.

Walking tours and socializing will follow the unveiling; there will be a tent set up in Homewood for the occasion.

And for those who want to immerse themselves even more in local Homewood heritage, there will be history books available for sale. Each person who registered to attend the event was asked to provide some family history or a memory, making the book a personalized time capsule.

To learn more, you can visit the Homewood Reunion’ s webpage at homewoodreunion.ca or contact Deanna Mutcher at 204-745-2719.

