Carman Country Fair off to a strong start

The 139th annual Carman Country Fair started yesterday, and the action won't stop until Saturday night.

The agricultural fair runs from now until the end of the night on July 14.

Organized by the Dufferin Agricultural Society (DAS), the fair focuses on both good clean fun for the whole family and raising awareness about agriculture.

The fair officially kicked off with opening ceremonies at the main stage on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s events also included the Manitoba Dairy Heifer Show, Mutton Busting and the 3D Barrel Racing Jackpot.

Friday’s highlights include, 4-H shows, Manitoba Provincial Pecheron Shows and more. Free face painting will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kid’s Corner.

A benefit concert featuring talented local musicians will start at 1 p.m. on the main stage. Proceeds will support a local cause. The main arena will be the spot to watch the Gymkhana at 5 p.m. and the Mounted Shooting Demonstration at 7 p.m. Ferny Turnbull will entertain the crowd in the grandstand from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday will begin with a free pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in Ryall Park. The Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce parade will start at 10 a.m. and wind through town.

Also on Saturday, living fairy tale characters will be at the fairgrounds between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., ready to interact with their fans.

The ever-popular Demo Derby starts at 1 p.m. in front of the grandstands, with the Human Truck Pull for Mental Health taking place during the intermission.

Following the Demo Derby, local musicians The Rainy Day Apparel, Pocket Aces and Water and Wood will perform.

Fireworks are expected to end the fair at dusk, or approximately 10:30 p.m.

Food booths, a petting zoo and the main exhibit hall are open throughout the fair, and the Wonder Show Midway opens to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

This year’s fair also includes free fries at various points throughout the three days. The fries will be made from potatoes produced by local farmers – and the farmers will do the cooking too, so if you’re interested in the process let them know.

To find out more about the schedule, visit www.carmancountryfair.ca or pick up an event brochure.

The fair is also stepping up its social media presence this year, and is inviting attendees to get involved too. Follow the Carman Country Fair on Facebook under the handle @carmancountryfair and on Twitter and Instagram under the handle @carmanmbfair. You can also post your photos and more with the hashtags #carmanfair139 and #carmancountryfair.

