Nearing the midpoint in the season, Carmania SC are ready to leap up the table.

The Carman-based men’s league soccer team play in the MMSL’s fifth division, and just dropped El Condor FC 5-0, separating themselves from the bottom half of the division.

“We’re hoping to build some momentum from the last game,” said Brett Richardson, long-time member of the team. “We play Friday, and the team we play is tough.”

Carmania play Friday, July 13 in Carman, and a win puts them right with the top teams in a fight for playoff spots. To do that, they’ll have to find the net against North Winnipeg United, who have only given up 11 goals through eight matches.

“We like to play a ball-moving style,” said Richardson. “Take our time, control it, and look for the right play.”

One of the challenges of organized sport after high school is balancing the game with work and other aspects of life. The team has around 23 players, with an average of 15 players present at any given game. Richardson notes continuity is the key to success when this is the case.

“There are the standard 11 players that are at pretty much every game. They play regular positions, and the others fill in where they need to.”

Another key is well-defined roles, and leaders.

“The main guy would be Melvin Koster,” said Richardson. “He’s been our leading scorer for the last five or six years.”

Koster kept his scoring rate high Thursday, knocking in two of the team’s five. The brace brings him to six goals through six games.

“Back on defence, we have Trevor Phillips. He controls the team and runs the whole thing.”

The team is in position to make the playoffs as the top six of ten get in. A strong finish to the regular season will go a long way in earning a favourable first-round opponent.

tfriesen@postmedia.com