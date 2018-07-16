Cardinals lose thriller to Twins

CARMAN -

The Carman Cardinals gave the fans another exciting night, but came up short.

The Cardinals dropped game two of their best-of-five quarter final with the Cartwright Twins 11-9 Sunday in Carman.

The loss means they will have to string three wins in a row to reach the Border Baseball League semi finals.

“We hit the ball well, just had unlucky chances where we hit the ball hard and they made good plays,” said pitcher Brent Aldie. “Like the one to end the game on a diving catch.”

Aldie pitched five innings, giving up five runs and leaving the game with a no decision.

Brent Dunn replaced Aldie as the Twins came to life at the plate. They plated six more, including four of the 11 in the sixth inning.

“We seem to have that one inning in every game where we lose it,” said Aldie.

The game could have been out of reach long before, though, if not for Dunn’s performance at centre field in the first five frames.

“A ball hit to (Dunn) in centre, I don’t even think about it dropping,” said Aldie. “He’s going to reel it in. He’s unreal out there.”

Dunn tracked down every ball hit near him, recording seven defensive outs without an error through five, adding another on a short pop fly back to the mound.

The Cardinals were on the wrong end of two tight calls at first. One saw Tim Dunn narrowly called out, keeping his brother from scoring and the Twins within two after five innings.

The other ended the game. After scoring two in the seventh to make it 11-9, first baseman Jordan Riddell was thrown out at first after a diving stab by the Twins second baseman.

“The umps called a good game,” said Aldie. “You’re going to lose some of those calls and get them back later on.”

“Can’t blame anybody but ourselves. We have to put up the runs even if something doesn’t go our way.”

The Cardinals travelled back to Cartwright Tuesday, July 17. If there’s a game four, it’s back in Carman Tuesday, July 24.