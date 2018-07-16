Mohawks go deep to beat Lakers

MORDEN -

The playoffs just started, and the Morden Mohawks are firing on all cylinders.

The Border Baseball League’s top-ranked team jumped out to a commanding 2-0 series lead this weekend, dropping the Killarney Lakers 17-4 and 14-3.

The playoffs didn’t start how the Mohawks would like, however. Killarney started hot, stringing hits to put up four runs in the opening frame.

“They put a lot of balls in play,” said Mohawks pitcher Derek Holenski. “They swing at a lot of first pitches, which isn’t that common in this league.”

Holenski settled in after the first, only allowing two baserunners in the following innings.

“I changed my approach a little bit,” said Holenski. “I was a little more thorough as to where I was putting a pitch, instead of just throwing to get it across.”

Holenski credited his defence for keeping the Lakers’ bats at bay.

“We played really good defence, I think we only made one error,” he said. “That’s good baseball.”

Mohawks coach Brent Laverty was especially pleased with his team’s game-one performance.

“Hitting wise, we were really on today,” said Laverty. “We saw one of their best pitchers in Andrew Lochhead and we were able to hit him.”

The high-powered offence went all regular season without a home run, but that changed in the first inning of the playoffs.

Mike Mutchison blasted a solo shot to get the Mohawks on the board.

“Mike’s been a great hitter for a long time, and we know that when he’s on it makes us that much more dangerous,” said Laverty.

Pearce McDonald, Tanner Bergman, and Manny Lantigua each hammered three-run shots later in the game to put it out of reach.

“When our 2-3-4 hitters are going, we’re hard to beat,” said Laverty.

The Mohawks look to close out the series Tuesday, July 17 in Morden. First pitch is at 7 p.m.