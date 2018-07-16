Whips shut out Pilots to even series

WINKLER -

The Winkler Whips brought their best defensive game of the year when they needed it most.

The Whips rebounded from a 10-6 loss to the Pilot Mound Pilots, shutting them out 4-0 to level their Border Baseball League best-of-five quarter final at 1-1.

Travis Friesen took to the mound for the first time since the season opener, and threw four solid innings before Marv Quiring closed it out.

“Our defence played great considering the amount of wind out here,” said Friesen. “We missed one pop fly, but made every other play.”

The Whips first highlight on defence came on a ‘strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out’ cannon by catcher Bobby Matuszewski to quiet the Pilots in the second inning.

Bill Fehr turned a 1-6-3 double play to end the fourth.

Pete Fehr made an outstanding diving stab, getting the ball to Quiring in time to end the fifth.

Cole Smith capped off the win on a full stretch to snag a line drive, and quickly turning to complete the double play at first.

“It looked like it might have just gotten over him,” said Friesen. “But he got there, and ended up getting the guy at first too.”

“That was exactly what we needed.”

The Whips scoring came on a string of hits in the second inning. Facing a howling wind five singles and a fielder’s choice was what the doctor ordered.

“You’re not going to hit it over the outfielders on a day like today,” said Friesen. “Get the balls on the ground, through the infield.”

That task was made tougher, facing one of the league’s best pitchers in Anthony Friesen.

“We’ve faced (Friesen) quite a bit now,” said shortstop Bill Fehr. “We didn’t hit him that hard, but we capitalized on our chances.”

The Whips posted three in the second, and added a run in the fourth, letting their defence do the rest.

“We haven’t been able to put a full game together yet on either side,” said Fehr. “But we really came through today.”

The Whips were back in action Tuesday, July 17 in Pilot Mound.

Game four will take place Tuesday, July 24 in Winkler.