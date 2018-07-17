R.M. of Stanley residents to vote on cannabis

R.M. OF STANLEY -

R.M. of Stanley voters will have the opportunity to determine if cannabis will be allowed in a retail location in the municipality.

The R.M. council chose not to make that decision, and instead add it to the municipal election as a plebiscite on Oct. 24.

The resolution that was passed unanimously approved the following question.

“Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the R.M. of Stanley?”

The possible answers are: “Yes, they should be allowed” and “No, they should not be allowed.”

Reeve Morris Olafson admitted council’s refusal to decide the issue themselves could lead people to the wrong conclusion.

“Some might say it’s the easy way out, so you don’t have to make a decision,” he said.

But he added, that when they were elected, this question wasn’t even something being considered.

“When we got elected, the seven of us in this room here today, we had 15 per cent of the voters’ turnout to vote us in,” he said. “That’s not a very high number.”

Marijuana will be legal to consume but Olafson said they weren’t ready to rule on whether or not a retail outlet should be allowed.

“We did not want to make that decision on behalf of the municipality,” he said. “We’re letting the public decide this and it’s a simple question. It’s yes or no.”

Olafson said they aren’t trying to make the vote go a certain way.

“As council, we are not here to sway you one way or the other,” he said. “To have a storefront here is the question, and if we don’t want to have that storefront visibility... fine.”