Worried about road funding

R.M. OF STANLEY -

The R.M. of Stanley is looking for reassurance from the provincial government that they won’t be forgotten under a new roads funding program. The Municipal Road and Bridge Program is undergoing changes and will no longer be the basic per capita funding provided by the province to municipalities. It’s also unclear if municipalities will retain the same ability to choose what projects to use the funds for. Exactly what the changes will be remains to be seen, and that has councillors worried, prompting them to write a letter seeking clarification. “We were used to this program, it worked, now (they’re) changing it,” Reeve Morris Olafson said.

Olafson said they could end up with more, less or the same amount of funding, but aren’t sure at this point. “We’re sitting in limbo,” he said. “We cannot plan for next year right now.”

Since 2013 the R.M. of Stanley has received over $1 million from the province in road grant funding and $484,000 for bridge replacements.