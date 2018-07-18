WINKLER -

The sixth annual Big Rigs Big Hearts event takes place July 21, and organizers are expecting to beat last year’s total of 128 rigs.

The event, held at Winkler’s Southland Mall this year, gives local truckers a chance to show off their rides. There will also be kids activities and entertainment, food vendors, live entertainment and a massive truck convoy.

Board member Karina Bueckert said it’s nice to have the extra space and pavement of the Southland Mall Parking lot.

The event has grown dramatically over the years, beginning in 2013 with just 15 rigs in attendance.

“Last year we had 128 trucks,” she said.

It’s also a big fundraiser for one organization and one local family every year.

“The founders started this organization in order to raise funds for a local family that kind of falls through the cracks,” she said.

This year STARS Air Ambulance will be the organization that will receive funds.

“We are all aware of how in dire need we are in having these services available to us,” Bueckert said.

Funds will also be raised for a local family Ty and Jenny Franz. Ty is battling Crohn’s Disease and Jenny is unable to work as she takes care of him. To learn more, go to Ty’s Health on Faceboook.

While they’re pleased to support STARS and the Franz family, Bueckert admits it’s not easy choosing just the two.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of organizations,” she said. “It’s a tough call.”

Bueckert said there’s a few reasons why the event keeps gaining in popularity.

“I think that our community first of all is awesome,” she said. “We have an amazing community that steps up.”

Bueckert said people understand the need for the trucking industry and want to support it as well.

The business support has also increased every year.

“We’ve never had as many sponsors as we’ve had this year,” she said.

Because many of the truckers are paying to get their rigs cleaned for the show, two companies have committed some funds.

Nothing but Custom and Reflection Detailing are sharing their profits. “If the guys bring in their trucks to get cleaned with these companies then they’ll donate some of the money to Big Rigs Big Hearts,” she said.

Kids entertainment will begin at noon and run to about 6 p.m. Live bands will be on stage from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the truck convoy will kick off at 8:15 p.m.

