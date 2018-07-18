Bringing a new perspective to council

WINKLER -

Karina Bueckert said she’ll bring a new perspective to Winkler city council.

The long time Winkler resident was the first to announce her candidacy for councillor in the upcoming municipal election.

She has experience in the business world, volunteering with not for profits, is an immigrant (when she was three-years-old her family arrived from Paraguay, she’s a working mom and a wife.

“There’s a lot of different perspectives that I bring to the council that are not being brought to the council right now,” she said.

And while Winkler hasn’t had a female councillor since the 1990s, Bueckert said her gender shouldn’t be the reason anyone supports her.

“I don’t want votes because I’m a female just like I don’t want people to vote for somebody because he’s a male,” she said. “I want people to see that I bring a different perspective.”

33-years-ago, Karina Bueckert arrived in Winkler at the age of three. Now she is married to her husband Dave and has two children, Dominik (15) and Katelyn (12).

Bueckert works in the hotel industry, and is based out of Winkler. She’s also spent lots of time volunteering in the community.

She was the PAC Chair at J.R. Walkof School, chair of Donate Love, and is co-chair of the regional tourism initiative for Morden and Winkler, board member on Big Rigs Big Hearts and coached for the Winkler Amateur Soccer Association.

“I try to be as involved as I can,” she said. “That’s just who I am. I like to serve.”

Bueckert’s work takes her to Winnipeg, Steinbach and Winkler and she said she’s a strong believer in this community.

“I see how great a city Winkler is,” she said. “I see the investment. I want to get behind it even more so I think that running for council is going to be my next step in that.”

Bueckert said it’s important to have a vision for the next generation, but added it’s important it’s not her ideas, but the ideas of Winkler residents.

“I’ve been going door to door and I’m really hearing what the community is standing for and what the communities issues are,” she said. “I don’t want to go into it with my issues, I don’t want to go into it with my own agenda. I want to go into it with the agenda of the community and what the majority of the community is thinking... not the loudest people, but the majority.”

Bueckert said she alone will not have the ability to make changes.

“I’m one of seven on that council,” she said. “I’ll stand for what I believe in and I want to hear what the community stands for.”

Bueckert said Winkler is very successful and that’s due to the vision and dedication of leaders throughout the years.

“We have some amazing leaders, we’ve made some amazing decisions in order to get here,” she said.

“There’s a reason people want to immigrate to Winkler. There’s a reason that people want to move here,” she added. “It’s because it’s a great city and I think that’s on the back of the hard work of many, many people.”

There’s always room for improvement.

“I think that we can show and represent our community a little bit better by adding that extra perspective to it,” she said. “We have great vision in our community, but to be able to provide in that vision, another perspective so that the full community is represented, will be key.”

Bueckert said she has a lot of experience in different areas while still being young at 36-years-old.

To contact Karina Bueckert go to karinabueckert.com or call 204-325-0578.