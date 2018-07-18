Mohawks complete series sweep

MORDEN -

They had to work overtime, but the Morden Mohawks did their job.

The Mohawks defeated the Killarney Lakers 8-7 in extra innings, winning their Border Baseball League quarter final 3-0 Tuesday, July 17 in Morden.

The winning run came on a Blake Hartry ground ball. Chris Moffatt stood on third, and made a break for home as a Lakers infielder missed his catcher high. Moffatt crossed home plate on his feet.

“A win’s a win, and we’ll take it any way we can get it,” said Mohawks coach Brent Laverty.

The Mohawks reach the semi final, awaiting the winner of the Winkler Whips and Pilot Mound Pilots series.

Winners of four of the last five league titles, Laverty says those experiences helped them come out on top.

“Being in these situations, we’ve all dealt with it a number of times over the years,” he said.

“Whether we’re up a couple late in the game, or down a couple, we always feel like we’re in the game.”

Shortstop Manny Lantigua played a large role in the win, crushing a two-run home run to left in the opening frame.

In the field, he was perfect.

“He’s one of the best defenders I’ve every played with or against,” said left fielder Pearce McDonald of Lantigua.

“That play in the (fifth) was just MLB calibre. It’s fun to watch, especially when you’re playing in left field behind him.”

Lantigua shifted right to field a hard ground ball, turned, and threw a laser to first to get the out and keep the Mohawks ahead.

Lantigua also turned a 6-3 double play to end the second.

“A three-game sweep like that builds confidence,” said Laverty. “We’ll be ready for the next round.”

With the Whips and Pilots playing game four July 24, and possibly game five on the July 27, the Mohawks will play the waiting game.

“Hopefully we can get on the field and get a couple practices in so we don’t get rusty,” said McDonald.