Orioles to open playoffs at home

MORDEN -

The Pembina Valley Orioles need to get back to their early season form, and they need to do it soon.

The Orioles completed the regular season this week, finishing 10-14.

They go into the playoffs as the fourth seed, and have home field advantage in a best-of-three series against the Carillon Sultans.

“We had a better first half of the season then the second,” said coach Sheldon Bergman.

“We’ve had amazing pitching,” he said. “We just haven’t been able to score many runs.”

The Orioles won their first three games, and were 9-6 before dropping eight off their last nine games.

“The biggest highlight was hosting the all-star game in Morden,” said Bergman. “Our boys played a big part in winning that all-star game.”

Four Orioles: Mackenzie Hamm, Donovan Fehr, Seth Staple, and Bobby Matuszewski suited up for the rural all-stars of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League. The Orioles hosted the game at Buhler Park in Morden.

Bergman says the opening playoff series will be a good one.

“It’ll be a good pitching matchup, that’s for sure,” he said. “You probably got the two best pitchers in the league starting Friday.”

Seth Staple will take to the mound for the Orioles, and Bergman expects Nic Kauenhofen to throw for Carillon.

“We gotta hit the ball,” said Bergman. “We’re practicing tonight for 2-3 hours.”

“We’re looking forward to having a good series with Carillon, and hopefully we can move forward.”

First pitch is 7 p.m. Friday at Buhler Park in Morden.

Game two sees Carillon take home field on Saturday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

If a deciding game three is required, it is back at Buhler Park on Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m.