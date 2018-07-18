Scaled down Exhibition Centre going forward

WINKLER -

Despite a lack of funding from provincial and federal governments, the proposed Meridian Exhibition Centre will be going forward, just scaled down from what was originally proposed.

“What we have accomplished so far is doable,” Harder said. “The design that is currently there is after lots of consultation with user groups. We have also connected with the business community and the education community in order to make sure that we have the size right and the ability to have multiple different types of functions in the facility.”

The city unveiled their revamped plans on July 16 at a public consultation.

Without funding from government, Harder said the city had to find something that could work. “Obviously the other thing we look at is what is affordable, what can we do as a city,” he said. “We have always said we need this thing very badly, the community has said we need it badly. But there’s a limit to what we can afford. When there’s no government support for a project like this, like many other communities have received, we need to start with doing it on our own and making sure we can do something that’s affordable.”

The biggest adjustment to the proposed plan is bringing the arena down from 2,200 seats to 400, expandable to 600. “In other words, it becomes the secondary arena not the primary arena,” Harder said. “That basically took $10 million off the price tag, so it makes it doable.”

“The rest of it has pretty much stayed intact,” he added. “The other stuff is cosmetic that has been removed to make sure it’s simply functional. It won’t be an architectural wonder of the world, it will be a functional building. That’s really where we want to keep it. The amount of use that people can get out of it doesn’t depend on the exterior architectural view, it depends on the interior functionality. We believe we’ve come up with a good functionality design that ties the two arenas together and the exhibition centre and accomplishes what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The arena will still have an NHL regulation rink and will be linked to the existing arena by an atrium, and will include a multi-use hall that can be used as a venue for 1,200 people. There will also be a turf multi-activity centre for other sports.

Construction on the building is estimated to cost just under $18 million.

“I’m actually surprised that we could get to the point where we are today where we know that we can afford to do it,” Harder said. “Yes, there’s some money that we still have to raise and that’s a challenge that I have going forward. I plan on making sure that those numbers come in right. I’ve done some fundraising before and I think reasonably successfully, so that’s going to be a challenge for me but I’ll take it on personally.”

Harder said the city is looking at borrowing around $13-15 million. Meridian Manufacturing purchased the naming rights to the building for $1.25 million, and Harder said there are also community reserves already in place for the arena. The city will also be applying for various grants to try to lower the cost.

If there is no additional funding from sponsorship donations, a home assessed at $300,000 will see a tax increase of about $264. If the city can reach an additional $2.5 million from donations, that increase will be about $230.

“If we do what we want to do and I believe confidently that we can do it, it brings it down to a level where it’s roughly $250 per household,” Harder said.

The city held consultations with the business and education community and has tried to incorporate suggestions, within financial boundaries.

“If you look at public media then we should add a pool, so we may as well add another $10 million on a pool,” Harder said. “Obviously we can’t do at this point in time. The other thing is a little disappointment from the more professional hockey arena design where the 2,200 seat would be preferred, but when we look at what it did to operating costs and also what it did to capital costs and if there is no support that simply isn’t an option for us right now.”

Harder said there was a motion in council around 1985 for a second arena that was nixed. “We would have a second arena already, so we’ve wasted all these years not being able to get that second arena,” he said. “By now the arena/exhibition centre concept we believe is the way to the future to hold the most events that are available.”