Stanley reeve to seek second term

R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will run for his second term in the fall municipal election.

Olafson made the announcement during the July 12 council meeting, admitting it was not a decision he took lightly considering the amount of work and time involved.

“It’s a huge time commitment,” he said. “I’m willing to take on another four years... taking care of the municipality.”

Olafson said there’s no single specific reason he’s putting his name forward for reelection.

“I’ve got no big axe to grind, I’ve got no single (project) that I want to complete,” he said.

Olafson said a growing community like the R.M. of Stanley requires a council and reeve who are willing to put in the work.

“We’re a busy community,” he said. “We’ve got a great crew. I’ve got a council that’s like-minded.”

Olafson said he’s proud of what they’ve accomplished, including things like the village paving program, extension of water throughout more of the municipality and the corridor sewer project.

“We’ve done stuff and I don’t think we’ve hurt anybody along the way,” he said. “I think we’ve made things just a little bit better for everybody in the community.”

If he wins, Olafson will have four years of experience to help him in the years ahead, but he downplayed the importance of that experience saying new ideas are also important.

“Experience helps yes, but being green is just as good,” he said.

While he’s enjoyed working with the council so far, Olafson said if some council seats change hands, he’s still excited to move forward.

“I relish the thought of new bodies to work with,” he said. “New ideas are great.”

Olafson said he’d like to see competition on the campaign, adding acclamation is not the ideal way to get elected.

“You don’t know for sure if you’re doing a good job or not,” he said.

Whether it’s running for council or reeve, or simply engaging in the process as a voter, Olafson said it’s important people get involved.

“We need people to step forward,” he said.

Reeve, and council candidates have until Sept. 18 to submit nomination papers. Election day takes place Oct. 24.