Tractor Trek raises funds for Eden

REINLAND -

The 11th annual Visit the Villages Tractor Trek included 46 tractors and raised close to $44,000.

Director of Development for Eden Foundation, Earl Reimer said they’re grateful to drivers, donors and corporate sponsors for making this year’s event a success.

Tractor Trek this year began and ended in Reinland, and headed east along the Post Road.

“It’s significant for this part of the country,” he said.

Traveling at night or in a blizzard was tough for early travellers who could venture off the trail. In May of 1878, the first settlement leader Isaak Mueller sent a letter to village mayors asking them to mark the road with posts from Emerson to Mountain City (located southwest of Morden).

This year’s route took them to Rosengart, Neuhorst, Blumenort, Gretna, Edenburg, Halbstadt and Reinland.

Reimer told the drivers he appreciated their time and effort, adding the funds raised are important. “Your contributions and fundraising efforts help make many of our programs a reality that would otherwise not be possible,” he said.

Past donations have gone to fund the refurbishment of Wilson Courts, reopening of Segue Career Options in Steinbach, the Positive Living Program, resources for the Wellness Library in Steinbach and fund Recovery of Hope.

Eden Foundation has recently committed to provide funding for:

• the renovation of six suites at Enns Court in Winkler

• new evaluation software and training for Segue Career Options in Winkler and Steinbach

• mental health promotions project in Morden

• men’s mental health learning event in Winnipeg

• creating a Wellness Library of resources in Eden Mental Health Centre to augment existing resources in Steinbach

• create a gathering space with solid park benches at Concordia Village IV in Winnipeg

• improve the furnishings in the interview room at Eden Mental Health Centre

• engage a professional to examine their services to ensure they’re still serving the community

• create a pre-school playground area at Enns Court in Winkler

Interim CEO Ken Kroeker also spoke to drivers, pointing out that 11 (nearly 25 per cent) were new this year. “The support that is shown here is just tremendous,” he said.