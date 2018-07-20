New business to provide care for seniors

MORDEN/WINKLER -

A new business in Morden and Winkler is hoping to step in and help where home care leaves off.

Heavenly Care Agency is a home care agency that will be operating out of Winkler and Morden in the coming weeks. “Sometimes families are not available 24/7 to take care of their relatives, and Heavenly Care will provide service,” owner Celma Pinto said. “We complement home care. Right now we know that home care is providing service to families, but home care only provides a certain amount of hours per week or per day, so Heavenly Care is going to cover the hours that home care is not going to be able to provide.”

As part of their service, Pinto said Heavenly Care will work with families to create a personalized experience. “Some families will need us to take a relative to a movie, to the mall, to a doctor’s appointment or to stay overnight,” she said. “We’re going to be working directly with families to create a care plan so that all their relative’s needs are fulfilled.”

Pinto came to Canada from Mozambique in 1997. Her mother was a nurse and her father was an accountant, and Pinto used to volunteer at the hospital with her mom. “Seeing my mom being a caring person, I think it grew inside me with that caring attitude,” she said.

Pinto got a scholarship from The World Bank to study business at the Asper School of Business. Partway through her program, she requested a change of scholarship into the sciences to become a doctor or nurse and was told she could either finish her business degree or pay her own way through school.

Pinto graduated with a degree in finance. Finding a job was difficult, as she had only experience from jobs in Mozambique and not in Canada. She enrolled in a Health Care Aide program and started working, but eventually ended up working at a bank. She worked her way up the ladder to Wealth Management, but wasn’t happy. “I wasn’t feeling fulfilled,” she said. “When I left the bank, I decided to go back to health care.”

Once she got back into health care, she realized it was where she belonged. “Inside of me, I said, ‘I’ve still got it,’” she said. “This is my passion. That’s when I decided I was going to open an agency.”

For Pinto, satisfaction comes from looking after people. “Many older people complain about loneliness, being neglected, being ignored,” she said. “Just with your presence, you see the instant change or instant gratification in somebody’s life. When I was in the bank, everything is about the institution, never about the client. I found it hard.”

“Taking care of people, there’s a big smile,” she added. “They’re just happy. It gives me so much joy. I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s something I really like. It makes someone feel validated, like I’m in a wheelchair and I can’t walk, but I’m a human being. I’m not an object.”

Now, her business degree and experience in the financial field have paired with her health care training to create Heavenly Care.

Pinto said she did her research in the area and found that many people get stuck staying in hospitals because there aren’t enough nursing homes. “There’s a growing population, there’s a lot of older people,” she said. “Home care only provides certain hours a week for a client, and the rest of the hours families are stuck. They’re working, who is going to be taking care of their families?”

“I hope with my service they can get to stay home,” she added. “We take care of laundry, cooking, cleaning, companionship, respite.”

Right now, Heavenly Care will operate out of Winkler and Morden, but Pinto hopes to expand into Carman and Altona in the future.

Heavenly Care will be holding a job fair in Winkler on July 21 at the Buhler Active Living Centre. Pinto said it depends on the amount of clients the business gets, but she’s hoping to hire around 30 workers, 15 for each Winkler and Morden.