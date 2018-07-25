Big Rigs Big Hearts makes big impact

WINKLER -

The sixth annual Big Rigs Big Hearts event in Winkler saw a more than 20 per cent increase in trucks and a 35 per cent increase in fundraising as they saw their numbers rise from 128 to 154 rigs.

Organizer Karina Bueckert said although they were expecting more trucks, she was hesitant to predict that big an increase.

“I thought 135,” she said. “Pete Wall, our founder, predicted 154.”

Bueckert said they were happy with the fundraising. “We were able to raise $27,000 this year for Stars Air Ambulance and Ty and Jenny Franz,” she said. “Last year we raised $20,000, so this is amazing growth.”

This was the first year they used Southland Mall parking areas south and east of the mall, and Bueckert said it worked very well.

“The mall was so good,” she said.

Bueckert said the growth year-to-year paints a solid future for the event.

“At some point in time this will be the biggest truck show in Manitoba,” she said.

The World’s Largest Convoy for Special Olympics has seen up to 200 trucks cruise the Winnipeg perimeter.

Bueckert said they appreciate that they can take their trucks right through Winkler and that so many people line the streets for a chance to witness it.

“It is turning into a parade,” she said.

Bueckert said the event was only popular because of dedicated volunteers and sponsors including support from the City of Winkler and Southland Mall.

“It was just phenomenal,” she said.