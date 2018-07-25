PCC celebrates 25 years and new location

MORDEN -

Pembina Counselling Centre celebrated 25 years in the community and officially cut the ribbon on their new office in Morden at 30 Stephen Street.

“I guess it takes years to get here,” executive director Paul Penner said. “As that unfolds and we get to experience more people coming and wanting to have a safe place to talk, it develops gradually. All of the sudden we find out we’ve added space but it’s not enough.”

Penner said it has been the case over the years that PCC has found their calendars fully booked. “That started this hunt for where could we relocate and develop in order to have enough space to serve the level of demand that people were coming to the counselling centre for,” he said. “John Wiens came to us and said, ‘We have an empty space and maybe it would work for you guys.’ That was the beginning and we did our homework, and it really was the best place for us to be.”

“It takes a lot of people to make something like this happen,” he added.

The centre also received a number of donations from various organizations that made the move into the new location possible. Morden Community Thrift Store gave PCC two different donations, one of $60,000 and another of $20,000. The Thomas Sill Foundation put $20,000 into the new space, the City of Morden donated $10,000 and Access Credit Union contributed $6,000.

Penner said the new space also gives them room for expansion in scheduling and even adding staff in the future. “That’s what we want,” he said. “We haven’t just filled the hole, we’ve made more room.”

Penner has been working in the mental health field for around 30 years, and said he has seen attitudes change in that time. “Over the years people are more comfortable with talking with someone about their concerns,” he said. “I’m really glad for that. I think people in the community that have experienced that this is a good thing to do have told their friends and told their family. Now we have enough of a critical mass that people are more comfortable talking with a counsellor.”

“It’s not such a big thing as it used to be,” he added. “It was at one time.”

MLA for Morden-Winkler Cameron Friesen likened the service provided by PCC to an essential city service like urban planning. “I think oftentimes people find themselves, they’re just doing life, and then something happens that interrupts life and all of the sudden the full focus is on that trauma or that trouble or that disruption,” he said. “Often it’s these Christian counsellors who are there saying, ‘Alright, we want to hear you. We want to understand what’s going on in your life,’ and out of that options emerge that those people could not see in the first place.”

“That presentation of options gives them hope,” he added. “It gives them a pathway ahead, it allows them to see something more clearly than they otherwise would have seen. This group has done a lot to throw off the stigma of what it means to go and seek those services, continues to build towards good families, good choices and a brighter path ahead.”

Mayor Ken Wiebe said PCC is needed as communities grow and change. “As communities grow, problems don’t go away,” he said. “They just get bigger. When we were a town many years ago, this counselling centre was needed because we had people here with problems. We became a city, we grew in population and many ways, but so did the problems. You need places like this that help folks to go through and navigate those problems.”